Pakistan provincial authorities introduce new Covid-19 restrictions; national tally reaches 3,79,883

The provincial authorities in Pakistan have introduced new guidelines to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, including restricting office attendance and shutting down indoor gathering places like cinemas and shrines, as the national tally of infected cases reached 379,883 on Tuesday after 2,954 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

The health department in the largest Punjab province issued new guidelines for government and private offices to restrict attendance.

It said that only 50 per cent of the staff should come to the office while the rest of the employees should work from home.

The Sindh government also imposed more restrictions to control Covid-19. It has made wearing of face masks at government and private offices and public mandatory, saying a fine will be imposed in case of violation.

No indoor marriage ceremonies will be allowed and only outdoor events with an upper limit of 200 guests will be permitted. Buffet dinner or lunch are banned and food should be served in lunch boxes. Indoor gathering places, including gyms, sports facilities, cinemas and shrines, have also been ordered to shut down.

The provincial government said that all business except essential services will remain closed on Friday and Sunday, while business timings have been reduced till 6 pm. All indoor dining services at restaurants have been banned and only delivery, takeaway and outdoor dining would be allowed till 10 pm.

The news restrictions in both provinces would be in place until January 31.

The Ministry of National Health Services said that another 48 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 7,744. Some 331,760 people have from the disease, while some 1,751 patients are in critical condition.

The number of active patients has risen to 40,379. The authorities have performed 39,165 tests in the last day and the positivity rate was 7.5 per cent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently warned to impose a complete lockdown if the situation continues to deteriorate.

The authorities on Monday decided to close all educational institutions again from November 26 to January 10, a little over two months after students across Pakistan returned to classes.