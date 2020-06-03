Pakistan reports record 4,132 COVID-19 cases in single day; Infections surges to 80,463: Health Ministry

'Pak reports record 4,132 COVID-19 cases in single-day'

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jun 03 2020, 13:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 13:32 ist
The authorities have so far carried out 595,344 tests in the country. (Credit: AP Photo

Pakistan has reported a record 4,132 fresh cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 80,463, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of National Health and Services said the new infections were detected after conducting a maximum of 17,370 tests in a day.

Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Of the total cases, Sindh has so far detected 31,086 patients of the coronavirus, Punjab 29,489, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 10,897, Balochistan 4,747, Islamabad 3,188, Gilgit-Baltistan 779 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir reported 289 patients of the viral disease.

"In total 67 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of deaths to 1,688. Another 28,923 people have fully recovered from the disease," the ministry said in a statement.

The authorities have so far carried out 595,344 tests in the country.

Officials said that Pakistan has more than 100 labs that can conduct over 30,000 tests per day and the number of daily tests will be gradually increased to the maximum level.

