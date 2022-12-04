Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police: Report

Protest-hit Iran has abolished its morality police, news agency AFP reported citing the prosecutor general.
#UPDATE Iran has scrapped its morality police units after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, local media say. pic.twitter.com/lXXN6Gg3OE
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 4, 2022
More to follow...
