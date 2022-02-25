Putin is 'aggressor', he chose this war in Ukraine: US Prez Biden

US President Joe Biden on Thursday accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of being an “aggressor” and asserted that he chose the war against Ukraine, as he announced a series of new economic sanctions against Russia.

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose the war,” Biden said in his remarks from the East Room of the White House, his first after the Russian military entered the Ukrainian territory.

Biden also announced a series of tough economic sanctions against Russia, but categorically ruled out sending any American troops on the ground to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces.

The president said that the world is united against Russia.

“This aggression cannot go answered,” he said, asserting that America stands up for freedom.

He warned that the US was prepared to respond if it faced any cyberattacks from Russia.

Biden also announced that the US will send more troops to its NATO allies to defend them from any Russian aggression against them.

“This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe,” he said and alleged that this aggression was never about genuine security concerns of Russia.

Earlier in the day, Biden held a meeting with G-7 leaders, during which they reaffirmed their resolve to respond swiftly to President Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine and expressed their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“The leaders built on their months-long coordination and agreed to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account. The G7 makes up the world’s leading democracies and 50% of the world’s economy—and the costs the G7 will impose together on Russia will be unprecedented,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“As a result of Putin’s choices, Russia will now face immediate and intense pressure on its economy and massive costs from its isolation from the global financial system, global trade, and cutting-edge technology,” she said.

“The leaders also agreed to intensify ongoing efforts to mitigate any spillover effects from Russia’s actions and to secure stability in global energy markets. President Biden conveyed his thanks to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for bringing all the Leaders together in this critical moment,” Psaki said.

