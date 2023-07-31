Putin non-committal on attending G20 summit to be hosted by Modi

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has invited him to attend the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet committed to visiting New Delhi for the conclave, which has come under the shadow of the former Soviet Union nation’s conflict with Ukraine.

“I don’t know yet, I didn’t think about it, we’ll see,” Putin was quoted saying in a report by the TASS News Agency of Russia. He was replying to a question by a journalist about his plan to visit New Delhi for the G20 summit.

New Delhi already sent an invitation to the Russian President as well as the leaders of the other G20 member nations to attend the summit. But Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during a media briefing on July 20, refrained from specifically confirming if the Russian President would attend the summit physically. He said that the Government of India would expect that all the invitees would be able to attend the summit in person.

Bagchi had earlier on July 6 said that New Delhi hoped to see Putin at the G20 summit.

Putin decided against physically attending the BRICS summit to be held in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24 – obviously in view of the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 17 last for allegedly scheming to deport children of Ukraine to Russia. He will take part in the summit virtually, while his foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Johannesburg to attend the conclave.

South Africa is a signatory of the ‘Rome Statute’, the treaty governing the ICC, and it would have come under pressure from the United States and other western nations to execute the arrest warrant against the Russian President had he travelled to the country to attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. Putin’s decision to attend the summit virtually thus saved South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from a diplomatic predicament.

India, unlike South Africa, is not a signatory of the Rome Statute and hence has no obligation to execute the arrest warrant issued against the Russian President if he comes for the G20 summit.