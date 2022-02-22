Putin signs decree to recognise breakaway Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to recognise two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent entities in a signing ceremony shown on state television on Monday.
Putin said he was confident that Russia's citizens supported the decision, brushing off Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and would kill off peace negotiations.
