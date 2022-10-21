Rishi Sunak: 10 things to know about the Indian-origin UK PM contender

Rishi Sunak is many things: The son-in-law of Indian billionaire and co-founder of Infosys Ltd, Narayana Murthy. A former Goldman Sachs banker.

The minister who got Britain through the Covid-19 pandemic with his economic rescue package, a "traitor" for his role in ousting ex-prime minister Boris Johnson — and most recently, Liz Truss' rival who warned that her tax plans would backfire.

Following Truss' exit, as the world watches who will now take over the UK top post, Sunak has emerged a favourite.

If elected, he will be the first Indian-origin person to hold the UK Prime Minister's office. Here are 10 interesting facts about the UK-born former Chancellor:

1. Sunak was born in Southampton to Indian parents, retired doctor Yashvir and pharmacist Usha Sunak. He went to Winchester College and studied Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford University.

2. He entered Parliament in 2015, elected to represent Richmond in Yorkshire. He was re-elected as the MP for Richmond (Yorks) in 2017 and 2019.

3. In 2017, he co-authored an article highlighting the benefits of Brexit, including striking new trade deals, improving regulation and being free of EU state aid rules.

4. Sunak was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer on February 13, 2020 months after then UK PM Boris Johnson named him chief secretary to the treasury.

5. Sunak was Britain's first Hindu chancellor of the exchequer, and swore his oath of allegiance in parliament on the Bhagavad Gita.

6. During the UK PM elections this year, Sunak was widely regarded as the Conservative party's rising star. In fact, earlier in the year, ConservativeHome website anointed him “the next prime minister”.

7. But before he entered politics, he enjoyed a successful business career. He started out working "in [his] mum’s tiny chemist shop" and from there made his way up, as per his website. He co-founded a large investment firm, working with companies from Silicon Valley to Bengaluru.

8. Sunak met his wife Akshata, daughter of Infosys Ltd co-founder in California and tied the knot in August 2009. They have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka.

9. Sunak has come under fire following revelations that his wife, Akshata Murthy, avoided paying UK taxes on her overseas income and about his own US Green Card status, which he reportedly gave up after a few months in the Chancellor’s job at No. 11 Downing Street.

10. On his website, Sunak lists his hobbies as keeping fit, soccer, cricket and the movies. As per a Guardian article, while working out he sometimes listens "to a lot of Britney Spears" though not by choice.

(With inputs from DH and agencies)