Sunak to become UK's next PM as Mordaunt withdraws

Rishi Sunak to become UK's next PM as Mordaunt withdraws

The move came shortly after Liz Truss' resignation from the post, just 45 days after being elected for the job

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 18:42 ist

Rishi Sunak has been named Britain's next Prime Minister, on Monday. The move came shortly after Liz Truss' resignation from the post, just 45 days after being elected for the job. 

He is the first man of Indian origin to lead the country as PM. Mordaunt pulled out of the contest at the last minute, expressing support for Sunak.

Truss had last Thursday resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate she was elected on last month.

42-year-old Sunak, who said he wanted to “fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country” when he declared his candidacy, had held a solid lead in the contest having comfortably surpassed the 100-MPs threshold.

Sunak had lost out to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss just last month after his popularity among party colleagues did not translate in the wider Tory membership vote.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

