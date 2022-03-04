Russia and Ukraine must compromise to end war, says Zelenskyy

Russia, Ukraine must compromise to end war: Zelenskyy

Reuters
Reuters, Lyiv, Ukraine,
  • Mar 04 2022, 01:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 01:45 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Kyiv on March 3, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said Ukraine and Russia could find a way out of the war if the Kremlin treated Ukraine on an equal footing and came to talks with a will to negotiate in good faith.

Also read: Putin vows 'uncompromising fight' as Ukraine appeals for Western military aid

"There are things in which some compromises must be found so that people do not die, but there are things in which there are no compromises," Zelenskyy said in a televised interview, saying he was willing to have an open conversation with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

