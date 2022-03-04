Russia and Ukraine must compromise to end war, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said Ukraine and Russia could find a way out of the war if the Kremlin treated Ukraine on an equal footing and came to talks with a will to negotiate in good faith.

"There are things in which some compromises must be found so that people do not die, but there are things in which there are no compromises," Zelenskyy said in a televised interview, saying he was willing to have an open conversation with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

