Russia attacks on Ukraine civilians must be probed as war crimes: UK

Probe Russian attacks on civilians as war crimes: UK

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Apr 03 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 16:41 ist

As evidence mounts of "appalling acts" by in the Ukrainian towns of Irpin and Bucha, Russia's attacks on civilians must be investigated as war crimes, Britain's foreign minister said Sunday.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that the government is seeing "increasing evidence of appalling acts by the invading forces in towns such as Irpin and Bucha" and "indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia's illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes".

Russia
United Kingdom
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Ukraine

