Russia is firing indiscriminately in Ukraine: Biden

Reuters
  • Mar 04 2022, 03:22 ist
US President Joe Biden at a White House address. Credit: AFP File Photo

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia was firing indiscriminately in Ukraine as the United States announced additional sanctions to clamp down on Russian President Vladimir Putin and people around him. 

