Russia reports more than 6,600 new coronavirus cases

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jul 06 2020, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 14:41 ist
The Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) soldiers and police officers patrol in downtown Moscow on June 8, 2020, during a strict lockdown in Russia to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Credits: AFP photo

Russia's official coronavirus case tally, the fourth largest in the world, rose to 687,862 on Monday after officials reported 6,611 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Authorities also said 135 people had died overnight, bringing Russia's official death toll to 10,296.

India overtook Russia over the weekend as the country with the third-highest number of infections behind the United States and Brazil, which have the largest reported caseloads.

