Russia says destroyed over 70 military targets, including 11 airfields, in Ukraine

Russia said Thursday that its military had destroyed more than 70 military targets including 11 airfields in Ukraine.
"As a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces, 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities were destroyed," said Igor Konashenkov, a defence ministry spokesman, specifying that destroyed facilities included 11 airfields. He said a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones had also been shot down.
