Destroyed over 70 military targets in Ukraine: Russia

Russia says destroyed over 70 military targets, including 11 airfields, in Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 24 2022, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 20:54 ist
Emergencies personnel work at the crash site of a Ukrainian military plane south of Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia said Thursday that its military had destroyed more than 70 military targets including 11 airfields in Ukraine.

"As a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces, 74 Ukrainian military ground facilities were destroyed," said Igor Konashenkov, a defence ministry spokesman, specifying that destroyed facilities included 11 airfields. He said a Ukrainian military helicopter and four drones had also been shot down.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Russia
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Preventing future Ambedkars from being born

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Ukrainians wake up to bombing sounds as war hits home

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Twitter blocks researchers amid Ukraine invasion

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Lara Dutta on how aging 'liberated' her as an actor

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

Goa bartending initiative empowers LGBTQI+, women

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

DH Radio | Sensex turbulence, decoded

 