Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by October 15

Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against Covid-19 by October 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials, involving at least 40,000 people, are ongoing.