Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by Oct 15

Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by October 15

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Sep 22 2020, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 14:49 ist
A specialist works at Binnopharm pharmaceutical plant, part of Alium Group owned by Sistema financial corporation, which develops "Gam-COVID-Vac" vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Zelenograd near Moscow, Russia. Credit: Reuters

Russia expects to register a second potential vaccine against Covid-19 by October 15, the TASS news agency cited Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor as saying on Tuesday.

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia's Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last week.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

Russia registered its first vaccine candidate, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, in August. Late-stage trials, involving at least 40,000 people, are ongoing. 

Russia
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

