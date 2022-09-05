Russia warns West of retaliation over G7 oil price cap

Russia warns West of retaliation over G7 oil price cap

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 05 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 15:36 ist

The Kremlin warned the West on Monday that it would take "retaliatory measures" over a G7 proposal to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil.

Group of Seven finance ministers agreed the cap on Friday in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, but Moscow has vowed to halt sales to countries imposing it.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
World Politics
Russia
Oil
G7

What's Brewing

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

 