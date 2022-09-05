Russia warns West of retaliation over G7 oil price cap

The Kremlin warned the West on Monday that it would take "retaliatory measures" over a G7 proposal to impose a cap on the price of Russian oil.
Group of Seven finance ministers agreed the cap on Friday in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, but Moscow has vowed to halt sales to countries imposing it.
