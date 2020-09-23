Russian navy vessel, container ship collide in Danish waters

Russian navy vessel, container ship collide

Representative image. Credit: iStock

A Russian navy vessel collided with a Swiss-owned container ship in Danish waters on Wednesday near the Oresund Bridge linking Denmark and Sweden, Danish defence authorities told Reuters.

The Ice Rose, which was sailing from St. Petersburg in Russia to Gothenburg in Sweden, collided with a Russian frigate early on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the Joint Operation Centre said.

He declined to give the identity of the Russian vessel, which had permission to be in Danish waters and had notified Danish authorities of its presence, and said the reason for the collision was not clear.

Most of Denmark was covered in fog on Wednesday morning.

No one aboard the Ice Rose was injured and there were no signs of oil leaks or ingress of water, the spokesman said.

Cyprus-based Maestro Shipmanagement, which manages the Ice Rose, confirmed to Reuters that an incident had occurred, but could not comment any further and said it was awaiting further information from Danish authorities.

The owner of the ship, Switzerland-based Maestro Shipping, declined to comment.

Russia
Denmark

