Russian shelling kills five, including 3 children, in Ukraine's Chernihiv

Five people, including three children, were killed when Russian forces shelled a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine, emergency officials said Wednesday.

Emergency workers recovered the five bodies from under the rubble of a multi-storey apartment building, Ukraine's emergencies ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Defence officials posted on Telegram a photo of the building, whose windows were blown out. The photo showed three emergency workers standing on a heap of rubble, while a third one climbs a ladder apparently to inspect what's inside.

Chernihiv, a city located north of the capital Kyiv and close to the border with Moscow's ally Belarus, has been heavily shelled by Russian air forces since Russia launched the offensive on February 24.

Earlier Wednesday, Ukrainian prosecutors said 10 people in Chernihiv were killed while queuing to collect bread.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said 103 children have been killed since the start of the conflict and more than a hundred hospitals damaged or destroyed.

