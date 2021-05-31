Seven presumed dead after plane crashes into lake in US

Seven presumed dead after plane crashes into Tennessee lake in US

The plane, a Cessna Citation 501, crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • May 31 2021, 05:01 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 05:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

All seven people aboard a small plane were presumed dead after it crashed shortly after takeoff into a lake outside Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, authorities said.

The plane, a Cessna Citation 501, crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee, at about 11 a.m. local time, shortly after it had taken off from Smyrna Airport, south of Nashville.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that seven people had been on board.

Ashley McDonald, a spokesperson for the Rutherford County government in Tennessee, identified those on board as William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters and Brandon Hannah — all of Brentwood, Tennessee. 

Read more: More than 200 injured in Malaysia metro train crash

Before noon Sunday, crews found several parts of the plane as well as human remains in a debris field that was about a half-mile wide, officials said.

A search was expected to continue until nightfall Sunday and resume Monday.

William Lara, also known as Joe Lara, played Tarzan in the movie “Tarzan in Manhattan” and in the television series “Tarzan: The Epic Adventures,” according to the website IMDb.

He married Gwen Shamblin in 2018, according to the site. 

Gwen Shamblin Lara was the leader of a Christian weight-loss group, Weigh Down Ministries, which she founded in 1986. In 1999, she founded the Remnant Fellowship Church in Brentwood. She and William Lara were members of its leadership team.

The church did not respond to requests for comment Sunday.

At a news conference Saturday night, Capt. Joshua Sanders of Rutherford County Fire Rescue said that after searching the lake since 11 a.m., “we have transitioned from a rescue effort to a recovery effort.”

The crews on the scene were “no longer looking for live victims at this point,” Sanders said. “We are now recovering as much as we can from the crash site.”

The plane was headed to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had sent two investigators to the crash site. A preliminary report on the crash is expected in about two weeks, the agency said, and a complete report, including the probable cause, could take up to two years.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nashville
United States
Plane Crash

What's Brewing

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Can dogs talk to humans? Ask Bunny the 'talking' dog

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 