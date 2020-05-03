Singapore confirms 657 new coronavirus cases; total number of infections rise to 18,205

Singapore on Sunday recorded 657 new coronavirus cases, most of whom are foreign workers, taking the total number of COVID-19 infections to 18,205.

"The number of cases amongst migrant workers has been fluctuating in recent days due to clearance of backlogged cases by one laboratory," the Health Ministry said.

The majority of the new infections are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, it said, adding that 10 patients are Singaporean citizens or permanent residents.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in a press conference on Saturday said, "While the number of community cases has come down, we are not out of the woods yet. New clusters may form if we let our guards down."

Singapore must press on with efforts to keep its numbers low, and the rest of the circuit breaker measures will remain in force until June 1, he said.

Singapore on Saturday said it will allow some businesses to reopen from May 12 as part of a gradual resumption of selected activities and services amidst a decline in the coronavirus cases at the community level.

Meanwhile, in a video conference with reporters on Sunday, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said the government will ease some restrictions under circuit breaker measures, with selected services and businesses allowed to resume this month.

Biopharma, petrochemical and manufacturing sectors will be opened in the first phase as they keep the country connected to the global supply chains, he said.

Government agencies will work closely with companies in these sectors to implement measures such as using technology to track and trace employees, conducting testing for higher-risk groups and ensuring that separation is maintained even after work hours, the minister said.

Chan said Singapore needs to sustain a low number of community cases before the economy can operate at near full capacity.