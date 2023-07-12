Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM 'Prachanda', passes away

Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM 'Prachanda', passes away

More details are awaited.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 10:09 ist
Credit: Twitter/Ganga Dahal

Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest following prolonged illness, reported news agency ANI. 

More details are awaited. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pushpa Kamal Dahal
Nepal
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Britney's side of conservatorship story coming this Oct

Britney's side of conservatorship story coming this Oct

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Building climate resilience urgent need

Building climate resilience urgent need

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

 