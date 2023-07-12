Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM 'Prachanda', passes away

Sita Dahal, wife of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest following prolonged illness, reported news agency ANI.
More details are awaited.
