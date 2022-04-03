Sri Lanka opposition MPs defy curfew to stage protest

Several dozen opposition lawmakers in Sri Lanka defied a weekend curfew Sunday to stage a public protest against the island nation's worsening economic crisis, an AFP photographer at the scene witnessed.

Sri Lanka protesters defy curfew after social media shutdown

The group gathered at opposition leader Sajith Premadasa's official residence in the capital Colombo and began a march to the nearby Independence Square, despite a nationwide curfew in effect until Monday morning.

Check out the latest DH videos here: