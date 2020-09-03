Strongly oppose India banning Chinese mobile apps, says Chinese Commerce Ministry

'China strongly opposes India's ban on mobile apps'

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Sep 03 2020, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 14:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it strongly opposed India banning Chinese mobile apps.

Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes, Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.

China
India-China
India-China relations
Boycott China

