Strongly oppose India banning Chinese mobile apps, says Chinese Commerce Ministry

China's Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it strongly opposed India banning Chinese mobile apps.
PUBG gets headshot; Govt bans 118 mobile apps with Chinese links
Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes, Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.
India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.
