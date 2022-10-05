Budapest teachers' strike: Students form human chains

Students form human chains across Budapest supporting teachers' strike

Thousands of students and teachers are expected to attend a demonstration in front of parliament on Wednesday evening

Reuters
Reuters, Budapest ,
  • Oct 05 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 16:32 ist
People form human chain across downtown in support of teachers fighting for higher wages and teachers sacked for protesting in Budapest. Credit: Reuters Photo

Thousands of Hungarian primary and secondary school students, teachers and parents formed human chains across downtown Budapest on Wednesday morning in support of teachers fighting for higher wages and teachers sacked for protesting.

Teachers have launched a 'I want to teach' campaign and called for civil disobedience to demand higher wages, a solution to a deepening shortage of teachers, and the right to strike.

Trade unions have called a nationwide teachers' strike for Wednesday. After a nationwide teachers' stike in January 2022, the governmment restricted strike action.

Also Read: With Giorgia Meloni as PM, Italy veers far right

Several teachers were dismissed last week at a Budapest secondary school for joining the protest.

Students formed a chain stretching for kilometres (miles) across the Hungarian capital on Wednesday morning. Some held up banners 'No teachers, no future' and 'Who will teach tomorrow?', while cars passing in the morning traffic blew horns in support.

Thousands of students and teachers are expected to attend a demonstration in front of parliament on Wednesday evening.

Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was re-elected for a fourth consecutive term on April 3, faces a mounting challenge as the economy is heading into recession next year, with inflation in double digits.

The government said it would hike teachers' wages once the European Commission releases EU recovery funding to Hungary which has been withheld amid a rule-of-law dispute.

Also Read: European Union wants to suspend Hungary financing as it awaits reforms

Parliament speaker Laszlo Kover, a senior member of Orban's ruling Fidesz party, told HirTV on Monday that teachers' wages were lagging average earnings but strikes were not the way to achieve a solution.

"I am sure that strikes won't help ... as everyone knows that the level of wages is in no way related to the quality of teaching in the short term," Kover said.

($1 = 421.0900 forints) 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Teachers protest
Hungary
Budapest

What's Brewing

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

James Bond franchise turns 60: Who will be 007 next?

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Receding ice leaves Canada's polar bears at rising risk

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Taste of Qatari hospitality: Traditional Arabic coffee

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Delhi factory makes soft toys from cigarette butts

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Renewables grew to meet global energy demand: Study

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Twitter deal crucial to creating 'everything app': Musk

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

Hit by NASA, Dimorphos has 6,000-mile long debris trail

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

‘Adipurush’ in trouble over depiction of deities, CGI

 