Sudan: RSF leader reaffirms approval of 24-hour ceasefire

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, said on Tuesday the RSF reaffirms its approval of a 24-hour ceasefire to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded.
Hemedti added that the Sudanese Armed Forces failed to "honor the ceasefire, bombing densely populated areas from the air and endangering civilian lives".
"We await further discussions with the US secretary of state on how to best address these violations," he said in a series of tweets.
We await further discussions with the U.S. secretary of state on how to best address these violations.11:42 AM. 4/4
— Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (@GeneralDagllo) April 18, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
85% Indian parents worry about excessive screen time
Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming
Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted
Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor
Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores
BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20
In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah