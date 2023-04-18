Sudan: RSF leader reaffirms approval of 24-hr ceasefire

Sudan: RSF leader reaffirms approval of 24-hour ceasefire

Hemedti added that the Sudanese Armed Forces failed to 'honor the ceasefire, bombing densely populated areas from the air and endangering civilian lives'

Reuters
Reuters, Khartoum,
  • Apr 18 2023, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 14:07 ist
Smoke rises from burning aircraft inside Khartoum Airport during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, said on Tuesday the RSF reaffirms its approval of a 24-hour ceasefire to ensure the safe passage of civilians and the evacuation of the wounded.

Hemedti added that the Sudanese Armed Forces failed to "honor the ceasefire, bombing densely populated areas from the air and endangering civilian lives".

"We await further discussions with the US secretary of state on how to best address these violations," he said in a series of tweets. 

World news
Sudan
Africa

