Taliban capture Pul-e-Alam, 70 kms from Kabul: Local provincial council member

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 14 2021, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 15:38 ist
Taliban fighters stand guard inside the city of Ghazni. Credit: AP Photo

The Taliban captured the Afghan city of Pul-e-Alam on Saturday, around 70 kilometres (40 miles) from the capital Kabul, a local provincial council member said.

The Taliban fighters did not face much resistance, he told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The gain of the city, a key staging post for a potential assault on Kabul, comes a day after the insurgents took the country's second-and third-biggest cities.

