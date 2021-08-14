Taliban capture Pul-e-Alam, 70 kms from Kabul: Local provincial council member

The Taliban captured the Afghan city of Pul-e-Alam on Saturday, around 70 kilometres (40 miles) from the capital Kabul, a local provincial council member said.
The Taliban fighters did not face much resistance, he told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The gain of the city, a key staging post for a potential assault on Kabul, comes a day after the insurgents took the country's second-and third-biggest cities.
