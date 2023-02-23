'The BBC does not have an agenda,' says its chief after tax search

BBC Director-General Tim Davie has told staff in India that the British broadcaster will not be put off from reporting without fear or favour and that it does not have an agenda, BBC News reported on Thursday.
"I'd like to be clear: the BBC does not have an agenda - we are driven by purpose," Davie said in an email to staff, the report said, following searches by Income Tax authorities at BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.
That tax probe came after the Centre reacted angrily to a documentary by the British broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as chief minister of Gujarat during riots in 2002.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Russia uses spam tactics in online war on Ukraine: Meta
What have Russia and China said about peace in Ukraine?
19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s
Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi
How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?
Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India
Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland
'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed