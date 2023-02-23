'BBC has no agenda', says its chief after I-T survey

'The BBC does not have an agenda,' says its chief after tax search

The probe came after the Centre reacted angrily to a documentary on Modi's leadership as chief minister of Gujarat during riots in 2002

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Feb 23 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 23 2023, 22:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

BBC Director-General Tim Davie has told staff in India that the British broadcaster will not be put off from reporting without fear or favour and that it does not have an agenda, BBC News reported on Thursday.

"I'd like to be clear: the BBC does not have an agenda - we are driven by purpose," Davie said in an email to staff, the report said, following searches by Income Tax authorities at BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

That tax probe came after the Centre reacted angrily to a documentary by the British broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as chief minister of Gujarat during riots in 2002. 

BBC
World news
BBC Documentary Row

