Army commander among six killed in Pak chopper crash

Top army commander among six killed in Pakistan chopper crash

The military said all aboard had died in a crash they attributed to bad weather

AFP
AFP, Islamabad,
  • Aug 02 2022, 17:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 17:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Six Pakistan servicemen including a senior commander were killed in a helicopter crash during flood relief operations in southwestern Pakistan, the military confirmed Tuesday.

Civilian authorities in Pakistan depend heavily on the army during natural calamities such as the floods which have swamped parts of the country this monsoon season.

A helicopter on relief operation in Balochistan was reported missing Monday night with six passengers and crew -- including one of the army's top commanders, Lieutenant-General Sarfraz Ali.

In a statement Tuesday, the military said all aboard had died in a crash they attributed to bad weather.

"All the six officers and soldiers... embraced shahadat (martyrdom)," it said.

Fierce monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year -- particularly in Balochistan province, bordering Iran and Afghanistan.

At least 478 people have died so far, including 136 in Balochistan.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Helicopter
World news

What's Brewing

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 