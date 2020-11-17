Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases

Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 17 2020, 00:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 00:05 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Trump administration announced plans Monday for oil companies to choose proposed drilling sites as it pushes ahead with a controversial oil leasing plan in its final days in office.

The Bureau of Land Management on Tuesday will officially open a 30-day period to accept nominations and comment on some 1.6 million acres (650,000 hectares) in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the agency announced.

President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to take office on January 20, 2021 after defeating Trump earlier this month.

