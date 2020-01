President Donald Trump weighed in Wednesday on Apple's dispute with the US government over giving law enforcement access to encrypted iPhones, saying the company "has to help."

"I understand both sides of the argument," Trump told CNBC in an interview from the Davos economic forum.

But "we should start finding some of the bad people out there that we can do with Apple. I think it's very important," he said.

Trump said Apple "have the keys to so many criminals and criminal minds."