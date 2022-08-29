Two killed in shooting at Oregon shopping centre

The suspect continued walking through the store, firing multiple rounds, the police said

  Aug 29 2022, 14:21 ist
  updated: Aug 29 2022, 15:23 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two people were shot and killed at a shopping center in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday, prompting law enforcement agencies to flood the area and enter a grocery store, where officers found a suspect dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said.

Officers were still investigating a motive and whether there were other perpetrators involved in the shooting, which began at about 7 pm Pacific Daylight Time at the parking lot of the Forum Shopping Center.

Also Read — 6 injured in Los Angeles bar shooting

At least one suspect began shooting in the parking lot and then entered a Safeway grocery store, where the suspect shot and killed one person near the front door, Sheila Miller, a spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, said by phone Sunday.

The suspect continued walking through the store, firing multiple rounds, the police said. The suspect then fatally shot another person inside the store, Miller said.

When police officers entered the store, they found the suspect dead, as well as an AR-15 rifle and another rifle, Miller said.

The shooting came a little more than three months after a gunman armed with an assault-style weapon killed 10 people and wounded three others in an attack at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

