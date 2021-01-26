UK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016

UK jobless rate rises to highest since 2016

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 26 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2021, 14:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Britain's unemployment rate rose to 5.0%, its highest since 2016, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to take its toll on the economy, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Separate data, also released by the Office for National Statistics, showed that the number of employees on company payrolls in December was down 2.7% on a year earlier and 828,000 lower than at the start of the pandemic in February.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Unemployment
Jobless
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

The Lead: Memories of Republic Day

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality

 