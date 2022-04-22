UK to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week

UK to reopen embassy in Kyiv next week

A number of Western countries, including France, Spain and Italy, have either reopened their embassies in Kyiv or announced an imminent return

AFP
AFP, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2022, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2022, 18:06 ist

The UK embassy in Kyiv, shut earlier this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will reopen next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"We will very shortly, next week, reopen our embassy in Ukraine's capital city," he said on a two-day visit to India.

London moved its main diplomatic mission in Ukraine from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv in February, shortly before Russia ordered in its troops.

In early March, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said ambassador Melinda Simmons left the country because of the "serious security situation".

Also Read | Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images

A number of Western countries, including France, Spain and Italy, have either reopened their embassies in Kyiv or announced an imminent return.

Truss said in a separate statement in London that the reopening of the UK embassy was due to the "extraordinary fortitude and success" of Ukraine's resistance to Russian forces.

"I want to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the embassy team and their work throughout this period."

No exact date was given for the reopening but the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the embassy premises were currently being made secure.

Despite the reopening, the FCDO is still advising all UK nationals against travelling to Ukraine.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Kingdom
World news
World Politics
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

Felt like Sachin on seeing hoardings everywhere: Boris

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

Earth Day | 10 changemakers from across India

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

In Pics | Celebs who failed to run their own businesses

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

Protest and pleasure: Riffs on classical Indian art

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

88-year-old Sajjan Rao choultry brought back to life

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

UK patient had Covid for 505 days straight, study shows

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

DH Toon | Hindutva encroaches upon bedrooms...

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

 