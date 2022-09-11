Ukraine has recaptured 2,000 km of territory: Zelenskyy

Ukraine has recaptured '2,000' km of territory: Zelenskyy

'These last days, the Russian army has shown us its best (side) -- its back,' Zelensky added

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Sep 11 2022, 02:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2022, 02:14 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine's army has recaptured around "2,000 kilometres of territory" in September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Saturday, adding that the Russian army was doing the right thing in fleeing the counter-offensive.

"For the moment, since the beginning of September, around 2,000 kilometres has been liberated," said Zelenskyy in his evening address.

He did not specify whether he was talking about square kilometres, but on Thursday, the army's commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said their troops had recaptured 1,000 square kilometres (nearly 400 square miles) of territory from Russian forces.

"These last days, the Russian army has shown us its best (side) -- its back," Zelensky added. "After all, it's a good choice for them to flee.

"There is no place in Ukraine for the occupiers. There never will be."

Ukraine's army announced a counter-offensive at the beginning of the month before making a dramatic break through Russian lines in the northeast this week, in the Kharkiv region.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news
Ukraine
Russia

What's Brewing

Paddington bear, sandwich adorns gates of royal house

Paddington bear, sandwich adorns gates of royal house

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

In Pics | Bizarre items of Royal Family sold at auction

Climate change won't be solved with cloud seeding

Climate change won't be solved with cloud seeding

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

 