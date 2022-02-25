Ukraine nuclear agency reports higher radiation level

Ukraine nuclear agency reports higher Chernobyl radiation levels due to heavy military equipment

Presidential advisers meanwhile said President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy was still in the capital Kyiv

  Feb 25 2022
A general view shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ukraine's nuclear agency said on Friday it was recording radiation levels from the site of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Experts at the agency did not provide exact radiation levels but said the change was due to the movement of heavy military equipment in the area lifting radioactive dust into the air.

Presidential advisers meanwhile said President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy was still in the capital Kyiv.

"The base scenario of Russia's special operation is clear. The sole goal - to take Kyiv and kill Ukraine's authorities, President Zelenskiy personally," said an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak.

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

