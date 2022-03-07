Ukraine says part of Black Sea port of Olvia has been hit by 'strike'

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Monday that part of the Black Sea port of Olvia, which is under concession to Qatari sea port operator QTerminals, had been hit by a military "strike".
Nobody was wounded, the ministry said without providing further details.
QTerminals, a joint venture between state-owned Qatar Ports Management (Mwani Qatar) and shipping and logistics group Qatar Navigation (Milaha), won the 35-year concession in 2020 to develop and operate the port.
