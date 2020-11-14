Western Sahara war: UN chief voices 'grave concern'

UN chief voices 'grave concern' at Western Sahara ceasefire violations

AFP
AFP, United Nations, United States,
  • Nov 14 2020, 03:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 03:59 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed "grave concern" Friday over a ceasefire that appeared to be unraveling in disputed Western Sahara.

The United Nations has for days been trying to avoid an escalation in the former Spanish territory, where the pro-independence Polisario Front has declared its decades old ceasefire with Morocco to be over, said a spokesman for Guterres.

"In recent days, the United Nations, including the Secretary-General, has been involved in multiple initiatives to avoid an escalation of the situation in the Buffer Strip in the Guerguerat area and to warn against violations of the ceasefire and the serious consequences of any changes to the status quo," said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"The Secretary-General regrets that these efforts have proved unsuccessful and expresses grave concern regarding the possible consequences of the latest developments," he added.

Guterres "calls on the parties to provide full freedom of movement for the [UN] Mission in accordance with its mandate," he said.

Diplomats said no immediate formal meeting of the UN Security Council was expected to discuss the end of the ceasefire, which has been in place since 1991.

Discussions were however underway for an informal meeting, but diplomats said it would not be possible to convene until early next week.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UN
morocco
Sahara
United Nations

What's Brewing

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

Homeless men move into an NY hotel. What happened next?

Bobby Simha makes Kannada debut with '777 Charlie'

Bobby Simha makes Kannada debut with '777 Charlie'

SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first mission

SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first mission

Nagathihalli: I blend enlightenment, entertainment

Nagathihalli: I blend enlightenment, entertainment

Bengaluru: Deviations in Proposed Land Use in RMP-2015

Bengaluru: Deviations in Proposed Land Use in RMP-2015

Western Sahara, an old conflict on verge of explosion

Western Sahara, an old conflict on verge of explosion

 