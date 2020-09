China on Friday told UN experts to stop "meddling" in its affairs after the agency's special advisors published a letter raising fears for Hong Kong's freedoms after the enactment of a draconian new security law.

"Some people disregard facts and... crudely interfere in China's internal affairs," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters, urging the UN advisors to stop "meddling" in its business.