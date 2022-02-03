UN Security Council urges 'immediate' end to Myanmar violence

UNSC urges 'immediate' end to Myanmar violence

More than 1,500 people have been killed by security forces and more than 11,000 arrested since the coup

The UN Security Council called Wednesday for an "immediate cessation of all forms of violence" in Myanmar and expressed hope that a special envoy would be allowed to travel there to mediate the crisis.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations wants to send its representative, Cambodia's foreign minister Prak Sokhonn, to Myanmar, where last year's coup triggered mass protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

The UN Security Council looks forward to the minister's visit to Myanmar "at the earliest opportunity to meet with all parties concerned and carry out mediation that facilitates the dialogue process, as well as the provision of humanitarian assistance," the body said in a statement.

In the statement, drafted by Britain and passed unanimously on the first anniversary of the deadly coup, the Council "expressed deep concern at further recent violence in the country and expressed alarm at the large numbers of internally displaced."

More than 1,500 people have been killed by security forces and more than 11,000 arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

The country's former civilian leader, Nobel prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and former president Win Myint have been jailed.

In its statement, the Council renewed calls for the two leaders to be released and "reiterated the need for full, safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel."

