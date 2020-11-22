'US expects to begin Covid vaccinations in December'

US expects to begin Covid-19 vaccinations in early December: Official

Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines are the ones that are the farthest along the development process and have shown promising results in trials

  Nov 22 2020
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 20:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The United States hopes to begin a sweeping program of Covid-19 vaccinations in early December, the head of the government coronavirus vaccine effort said Sunday.

"Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours of approval" by the US Food and Drug Administration, Moncef Slaoui told CNN.

"So I expect maybe on Day Two of the approval, on the 11th or the 12th of December."

FDA vaccine advisors reportedly will meet December 8 to 10 to discuss approving vaccines which Pfizer and Moderna say are at least 95 percent effective.

