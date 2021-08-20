US to expand evacuation flights from Kabul to Europe

US set to expand evacuation flights from Kabul to Europe

The United States is aiming to ramp up the effort to get thousands of US citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Taliban rule

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Aug 20 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 21:36 ist
US soldiers stand guard as Afghan people wait to board a US military aircraft to leave Afghanistan, at the military airport in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

The US State Department is expected to announce that its evacuation flights out of Kabul will now be able to land in Europe, US officials told Reuters on Friday, because of an overflow of people in Qatar.

The United States is aiming to ramp up the effort to get thousands of US citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Taliban rule.

State Department declined to comment on the news but said the agency is "grateful to all of our partners who are playing a role in this effort."

