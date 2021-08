US set to expand evacuation flights from Kabul to Europe

The US State Department is expected to announce that its evacuation flights out of Kabul will now be able to land in Europe, US officials told Reuters on Friday, because of an overflow of people in Qatar.

The United States is aiming to ramp up the effort to get thousands of US citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Taliban rule.

State Department declined to comment on the news but said the agency is "grateful to all of our partners who are playing a role in this effort."