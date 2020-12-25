US to impose Covid-19 screening requirement for UK flights

US to impose Covid screening requirement for UK flights

The CDC said in a statement late on Wednesday that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the US

Reuters
Reuters
  Dec 25 2020
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 10:13 ist
The US government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States. The decision was a turnaround after the Trump administration told US airlines on Tuesday it was not planning to require any testing for arriving UK passengers.

