US to procure 500 mn Covid jabs for low-income nations

US to procure 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for lower-income nations: Joe Biden

Our vaccine donations don't include pressure for favours, or potential concessions, the US president said

Reuters
Reuters, Carbis Bay, England,
  • Jun 11 2021, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 01:15 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States will purchase half a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses for lower-income countries with no strings attached, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Half a billion vaccines will start to be shipped in August, as quickly as they roll off the manufacturing line," Biden said at a news conference before the G7 summit in Britain.

Read | Biden, Johnson strike convivial tone in 1st meeting

"The United States is providing these half billion doses, with no strings attached. No strings attached. Our vaccine donations don't include pressure for favours, or potential concessions. We're doing this to save lives."

Biden vowed that America would be the arsenal of vaccines in the fight against global Covid-19. "Just as America was the arsenal of democracy during World War Two."

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
United States
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Solar Eclipse 2021: Stunning pics from around the world

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Gift of the jab: What is Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher?

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Looking for love, white rhino 'Emma' lands in Japan

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

Dante's Divine Comedy to float among the stars

A Supernova called Dingko

A Supernova called Dingko

 