US urges sanctions on North Korea after ICBM launch

US urges sanctions enforcement after North Korea ICBM launch

The US said North Korea violated UN Security Council resolutions

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Nov 03 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 10:05 ist
North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un walking near an ICBM. Credit: AFP photo/KCNA via KNS

The United States urged all nations to enforce sanctions on North Korea, saying it violated UN Security Council resolutions with a launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's intercontinental ballistic missile launch," State Department spokesman Ned Price said, confirming South Korea's account of the projectile fired early Thursday local time by the North.

"This action underscores the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK-related UN Security Council resolutions," he said in a statement, using the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

US
North Korea
Sanctions
South Korea
intercontinental ballistic missile

What's Brewing

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Power packed mobile

Apple iPhone 14 Plus review: Power packed mobile

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

Underwater heat 'inferno' ravages Mediterranean corals

70-yr-old topper proves age no bar to set bar high

70-yr-old topper proves age no bar to set bar high

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

Cows too stressed to keep up with global dairy demand

 