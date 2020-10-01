Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron call for 'complete' halt to fighting in Karabakh

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron called for a "complete" halt to fighting in Karabakh and said they were ready to intensify diplomatic efforts to help solve the conflict.

"Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron called on the warring sides to halt fire completely and as soon as possible, de-escalate tensions and show maximum restraint," the Kremlin said.

The leaders expressed "readiness" to see a statement made on behalf of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group -- Russia, France and the US -- that would call for an "immediate" end to fighting and start of talks, the Kremlin added.