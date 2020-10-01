Putin, Macron urge 'complete' halt in Karabakh clashes

Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron call for 'complete' halt to fighting in Karabakh

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Oct 01 2020, 09:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 09:55 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Credit: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron called for a "complete" halt to fighting in Karabakh and said they were ready to intensify diplomatic efforts to help solve the conflict.

"Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron called on the warring sides to halt fire completely and as soon as possible, de-escalate tensions and show maximum restraint," the Kremlin said.

Read: Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls for calm

The leaders expressed "readiness" to see a statement made on behalf of the co-chairs of the Minsk Group -- Russia, France and the US -- that would call for an "immediate" end to fighting and start of talks, the Kremlin added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Russia
France
Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Macron

What's Brewing

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

A nation that controlled the pandemic without lockdowns

DH Toon | Babri verdict: A different mask in 1992?

DH Toon | Babri verdict: A different mask in 1992?

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

An airport train to KIA? As early as March 2021

Uthappa spotted purportedly applying saliva on ball

Uthappa spotted purportedly applying saliva on ball

Sea level: Greenland ice loss worst in 12,000 years

Sea level: Greenland ice loss worst in 12,000 years

 