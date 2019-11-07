We will get Brexit done in January, says UK PM Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised to take Britain out of the European Union in January, speaking at a campaign rally he used to frame the country's Dec. 12 general election as the most important in a generation.
"It great to see so many of you here ... at the beginning of what I think is the most important election our country has faced for a generation," he told the rally in the central English city of Birmingham.
He pledged that if re-elected he would begin passing his Brexit deal through parliament straight away "so we get Brexit done in January and we put the uncertainty behind us."
