WHO chief thinks Covid emergency will be lifted in 2023

WHO chief thinks Covid-19 emergency will be lifted this year

The UN health agency continues to consider Covid-19 a public health emergency of international concern more than three years after its original assessment

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Apr 06 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 21:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday he expected the organisation to lift the emergency status of Covid-19 sometime this year, without giving a more specific time frame.

The UN health agency continues to consider Covid-19 a public health emergency of international concern more than three years after its original assessment.

Read | Booster shots might not be helpful: Biologist

"I think we will be able to lift it this year," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. The expert committee on the pandemic's status is next due to meet in May.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
WHO
Coronavirus
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

 