WHO chief thinks Covid-19 emergency will be lifted this year

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday he expected the organisation to lift the emergency status of Covid-19 sometime this year, without giving a more specific time frame.

The UN health agency continues to consider Covid-19 a public health emergency of international concern more than three years after its original assessment.

"I think we will be able to lift it this year," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. The expert committee on the pandemic's status is next due to meet in May.