WHO clears China's CanSino Covid shot for emergency use

WHO clears China's CanSino Covid vaccine for emergency use

WHO's expert vaccine group recommended the vaccine for everyone age 18 and over

AP
AP, Geneva,
  • May 19 2022, 20:23 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 21:10 ist
The CanSino vaccine uses a harmless virus called an adenovirus to deliver the spike protein of the coronavirus into the body. Credit: AFP File Photo

The World Health Organization on Thursday said it has granted an emergency use authorisation for the coronavirus vaccine made by China's CanSino Biologics, the 11th such shot to receive the green light.

The UN health agency said the single-dose CanSino vaccine was found to be about 92 per cent effective against severe Covid-19 and 64 per cent effective in preventing people from getting symptoms of the disease.

WHO's expert vaccine group recommended the vaccine for everyone age 18 and over.

The CanSino vaccine uses a harmless virus called an adenovirus to deliver the spike protein of the coronavirus into the body, which then prompts an immune response. The technology is similar to vaccines made by Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca, which use different adenoviruses.

Last year, China's top infectious diseases official acknowledged that the country's homegrown vaccines offered low protection against Covid-19 and that mixing them with booster doses of the novel messenger RNA vaccines might be needed.

Amid the emergence of Covid-19 variants like delta, omicron and its subvariants, messenger RNA vaccines have appeared to prove more effective when compared to more traditionally made vaccines.

WHO's authorisation of CanSino means that the UN-backed COVAX effort to distribute vaccines to poor countries can now purchase and deliver vaccines made by the Chinese company.

Last year, COVAX signed a deal to buy more than half a billion Chinese vaccines made by Sinopharm and Sinovac.

It's unclear how many of those doses are being used. Many countries relying on COVAX for their immunisation programmes have expressed a preference for mRNA vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Health Organization
Covid-19
Coronavirus
China
World news
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

In the mood for mango

In the mood for mango

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

DH Radio | Can artists get rich from NFTs?

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

Soligas learn language of forest with birds and beasts

 