Will not take Covid-19 vaccine if Trump says so: Kamala Harris

  • Oct 08 2020, 09:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 09:48 ist
Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris. Credit: Reuters

In the only vice presidential debate ahead of the US election, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said that if doctors asked people to take the Covid-19 vaccine, she would be first in line to take it. However, if US President Donald Trump says they should, Harris would not take it.

Harris has criticised the Trump administration over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said that it was "the biggest failure in presidential history".

She added that they have been "distorting" facts around Covid-19.

 

