Zelenskyy wants a 'Molotov cocktail' of sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy Friday asked the West to impose "Molotov cocktail" sanctions on Moscow, including a ban on Russian gas, and appealed for more weapons as he addressed Finnish MPs.

Scolding "those who are making us wait, wait for the things that we need badly, wait for the means of protecting our lives," Zelenskyy called on Western leaders to impose a "sanctions cocktail" against Russia that "would be remembered just like Molotov cocktails".

Molotov cocktails are improvised incendiary devices popularised by the Finns in their war against the Soviet Union during World War II.

The name of the bottles filled with flammable substances like gasoline or alcohol was chosen to denigrate then Soviet foreign minister Vyacheslav Molotov, the architect of the non-aggression pact between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union.

Representatives of the 27 members of the EU on Thursday agreed to a fifth round of sanctions on Moscow, including an embargo on Russian coal and closing European ports to Russian ships.

But Kyiv is asking for more, especially sanctions targeting oil and gas.

"How much longer can Europe ignore the introduction of embargo against oil supplies from Russia? How much longer?" Zelenskyy asked, adding that Russian banks should be isolated from the international banking system.

Zelenskyy also made numerous references to the Winter War (1939-1940), during which Finland put up a fierce fight against a Soviet invasion.

"The war of Russia against Ukraine is decisive not only for the future of our country and our nation, but all those who have a common border with Russia. Just like you 83 years ago, Ukraine has the bravery to defend itself," Zelenskyy told the Finnish parliament via video link.

His speech coincided with several Finnish security incidents.

On Friday morning, a Russian government plane, an IL-96-300, violated Finnish airspace for three minutes off the country's southern coast.

The websites of the ministries of defence and foreign affairs were also inaccessible Friday morning.

