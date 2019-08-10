Bhutanese king lights lamps in memory of Sushma Swaraj

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck lit thousand butter lamps and offered prayers in the memory of Sushma Swaraj, who passed away after suffering cardiac arrest, according to a media report.

Special prayers for the former external affairs minister were performed at Simtokha Dzong on Wednesday.

Wangchuk also sent a condolence message to Swaraj's family, the Bhutan Broadcasting Service reported.

Swaraj, who served as the foreign minister from 2014-2019, passed away on Tuesday. She was 67.

"Throughout her tenure, Her Excellency has been a friend of Bhutan and contributed to strengthening the relations between our two countries. She was well-loved, as an exemplary leader embodying grace, dignity, and strength," the report said.

Former Bhutan prime minister Tshering Tobga attended the last rites of Swaraj in New Delhi on Wednesday.